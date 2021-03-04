Tokyo Logs 279 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo came to 279 on Thursday, dropping by 61 from a week before.

The number of severely ill patients in the Japanese capital fell by one from the previous day to 51.

The new cases included 71 people in their 20s, 40 in their 30s and 36 in their 40s. Those aged 65 or older accounted for 62.

