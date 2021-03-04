Suga Seeks People's Cooperation to End COVID Emergency 2 Weeks Later

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on Thursday called on people to cooperate to end the current state of emergency over the COVID-19 pandemic as soon as two weeks later than initially planned.

The government is slated to decide at a meeting of its COVID-19 response headquarters on Friday evening to extend for around two weeks the state of emergency, currently imposed in the Tokyo metropolitan area and set to expire on Sunday.

"With people's cooperation for around two weeks, we believe we can move toward containing the pandemic," Suga told a House of Councillors Budget Committee meeting.

With the state of emergency seen entering a third month, there are concerns about its deepening impact on the domestic economy. Since the government declared the state of emergency in early January, measures to curb infections have been implemented, including requests to shorten opening hours at restaurants and bars.

Speaking to reporters on Wednesday, the prime minister announced the government's plan to extend the state of emergency for two weeks.

