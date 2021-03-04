1.46 M. Workers Effectively Unemployed in Japan: Think Tank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Some 1.46 million part-time workers have become effectively unemployed due to the effects of the novel coronavirus epidemic, a private-sector think tank survey showed Thursday.

The number of the effectively unemployed, or those who have lost half or more of their work shifts and are not receiving leave benefits, is not far behind the numbers of people who have lost their jobs or have been furloughed, at 1.97 million and 2.44 million, respectively, Nomura Research Institute Ltd. <4307> said.

The survey also showed that a majority of effectively unemployed workers were not aware of a government coronavirus aid scheme for such people that covers 80 pct of wages.

"There are people who need support but can't receive it," NRI consultant Kana Takeda said in an online press conference. She proposed measures such as providing information on government aid policies through the notification function of the messaging app Line.

Nomura Research estimated the number of effectively unemployed workers based on the survey, conducted in February. Women made up 1.03 million of the total, far outnumbering their male counterparts at 430,000.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]