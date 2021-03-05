Ueno Zoo's Female Panda Shin Shin Shows Signs of Estrus Behavior

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Ueno Zoo said Thursday that it has confirmed signs of estrus behavior in Shin Shin, a female giant panda at the zoo in Tokyo.

It hopes that Shin Shin will give birth to a cub through natural mating with Ri Ri, the male giant panda at the zoo. Both pandas are 15 years old.

Changes started to be seen in the hormone levels in Shin Shin's urine around Feb. 23, and she began to show signs of being in heat, such as an increase in the number of marking behavior, according to the zoo.

Shin Shin and Ri Ri will be put in the same place for mating, it said.

Ueno Zoo has been closed to visitors since late last year due to the spread of the novel coronavirus. The zoo will suspend the public viewing of both Shin Shin and Ri Ri if the female panda continues to show signs of estrus behavior after it reopens.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]