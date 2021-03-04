Remains Identified as Missing Woman from 2011 Disaster

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., March 4 (Jiji Press)--Police said Thursday that they have identified a dead body found in Higashimatsushima, Miyagi Prefecture, northeastern Japan, in February as the remains of a woman who went missing following the major earthquake and tsunami 10 years ago.

The prefectural police said that the skeletonized body found in the city's Nobiru district is that of Natsuko Okuyama, who was 61 when the disaster struck on March 11, 2011.

It is the first time since August 2012 that the body of a person missing after the disaster was found in Higashimatsushima.

According to the prefectural police, a person walking in the grounds of a company in Nobiru near the coast found what appeared to be a skull and reported it. A police investigation revealed an almost full body buried in the ground.

The body was identified Thursday using DNA analysis and dental records.

