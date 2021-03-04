Experts Urge Stricter Coronavirus Measures in Tokyo

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 4 (Jiji Press)--Medical experts, at a Tokyo metropolitan government meeting Thursday, called for stricter measures to reduce new coronavirus cases in the capital before the state of emergency is lifted.

"We need to not only curb the flow of people but take further steps," an expert said at the coronavirus monitoring meeting.

Many members of the meeting also warned of a possible resurgence in the cases.

Norio Omagari of the National Center for Global Health and Medicine said he fears that "the number of new cases will turn up" due to cherry blossom-viewing parties as well as farewell and welcome parties in spring.

Insufficient efforts to contain the second wave of infection last summer led to the substantial third wave of cases, he stressed.

