Suspect in Deadly Police Attack Gets Indefinite Term

Newsfrom Japan

Toyama, March 5 (Jiji Press)--A court on Friday sentenced a former Ground Self-Defense Force officer to an indefinite prison term over a deadly stabbing and shooting incident in the central Japan city of Toyama in June 2018.

Prosecutors had demanded a death sentence for Keita Shimazu, 24, in the lay-judge trial at Toyama District Court. Shimazu was indicted on charges including murder for robbery.

Presiding Judge Taihei Omura determined that murder for robbery is not applicable to the case and instead applied murder and other charges.

On June 26, 2018, Shimazu stabbed to death police officer Kenichi Inaizumi, 46, at a police box in the city, stole his gun and fatally shot Shinichi Nakamura, 68, a security guard of a nearby elementary school, near the main gate of the school, according to the ruling.

The focus of the trial was on whether the police officer's case constitutes murder for robbery and whether a death sentence is appropriate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]