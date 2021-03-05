Japan Govt Adopts Bills to Resolve Issue of Unclaimed Land

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government at a cabinet meeting Friday adopted bills aimed at making land inheritance registrations mandatory and imposing administrative fines on violators in order to resolve the issue of land plots that have been unclaimed for a long period.

The bills are for revising the Civil Code and the real estate registration act.

The government also adopted a draft of a new law to enable making unnecessary inherited land into state ownership under certain conditions.

According to a government survey, land plots whose owners are unknown make up about 20 pct of the national land, mainly because registrations were not made when land was inherited. The issue is becoming a serious problem in Japan, impeding public works projects and private-sector transactions.

The revised laws would oblige successors to make land inheritance registrations within three years after they become aware of acquiring the plots and impose fines of up to 100,000 yen if they fail to do this without due reasons.

