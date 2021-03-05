Japan OKs Bill to Integrate Disaster Evacuation Instructions

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Friday adopted a bill to scrap the category of evacuation advisory under the country's disaster warning system to integrate it into evacuation order.

The bill to revise the basic law on disaster management will be submitted to the Diet, Japan's parliament. The government hopes to integrate the two categories in time for this year's rainy season.

It will be the first time for the government to make any change to the evacuation advisory category since the law was established in 1961.

Under the law, mayors issue evacuation advisories in the event of disasters and evacuation orders when situations are more serious.

But many people find it difficult to tell the difference between the two because both fall under the category of Level 4 in the country's five-tier flood and landslide warning system, which requires all residents in the affected area to evacuate.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]