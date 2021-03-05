Composer Tokura Named Chief of Japan Cultural Affairs Agency

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government decided at a cabinet meeting Friday to appoint composer Shunichi Tokura as commissioner of the Agency for Cultural Affairs, effective on April 1.

Tokura, 72, will be the seventh person from the private sector to assume the post, marking the third straight such appointment. He will succeed incumbent commissioner, Ryohei Miyata, whose term of office expires at the end of this month.

He is known for composing hit tunes such as "Hitonatsu no Keiken" (A Summer Experience) of female singer Momoe Yamaguchi and "Pepper Keibu" (Sergeant Pepper) of female pop duo Pink Lady.

Tokura, a graduate of Gakushuin University, became special adviser at the Japanese Society for Rights of Authors, Composers and Publishers, or JASRAC, in April 2016 after serving in posts such as JASRAC president.

He was selected as a Person of Cultural Merits in October 2018.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]