BOJ Kuroda Negative about Wider JGB Yield Band

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda on Friday made a negative remark about widening the range of fluctuations of 10-year Japanese government bond yields that the BOJ tolerates.

“I don’t think it necessary” to expand the band, roughly between plus and minus 0.2 pct at present, Kuroda told the Financial Affairs Committee of the House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan’s parliament.

The BOJ will overhaul its current monetary policy measures at a two-day policy-setting meeting from March 18.

Whether to expand the band will be discussed in the meeting to consider measures to make JGB trading more active, Kuroda said.

But the current situation does not warrant expanding the band, to between plus and minus 0.3 pct for example, he also said.

