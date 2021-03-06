Restaurant Industry Dismayed by State of Emergency Extension

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Operators of restaurants and bars as well as their trading partners in the Tokyo metropolitan area drooped their heads with disappointment when they knew the current coronavirus state of emergency would be extended by two weeks from Sunday.

Many complained that the extension was a blow to their businesses and expressed doubt over the effectiveness of the emergency measure in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama.

"Business is usually booming around this time thanks to farewell and welcome parties," said Kyo Matsuyama, the 49-year-old manager of "Naniwaya Torizo" yakitori bar in the city of Chiba. "It is the first time that we have seen so few customers in this season."

"We want to operate normally as soon as possible, but coronavirus cases haven't declined much and it can't be helped," said Toru Shimizu, 46, chief of "Okonomiyaki Gion" savory Japanese pancake restaurant.

"Ah, it (the state of emergency) will go on and on," Tsutomu Inuzuka, 54, senior managing director of wet towel rental firm FSX Inc., said sadly.

