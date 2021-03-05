Sense of Crisis Wanes in Tokyo Area as Fight against Pandemic Prolongs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Experts see “a sense of crisis” over the coronavirus pandemic waning among people in the Tokyo metropolitan area, where a decline in new infection cases is slowing.

According to data shown Wednesday by an expert advisory panel to the health ministry, the weekly new coronavirus counts largely stood at 60-70 pct of the week-before levels between late January and early February in Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures of Chiba, Kanagawa and Saitama.

But as of Tuesday, the figures had come to 83 pct in the capital, to 94 pct in Chiba and Kanagawa and to 73 pct in Saitama. The panel, thus, concluded that the drop rate has been slowing since mid-February.

Experts are especially concerned about “hard-to-see” infection clusters.

While nightlife districts were major sources of infections in the second coronavirus wave in Japan last summer, there are many untraceable cases in the current third wave, they say.

