Japan Confirms 1,148 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,148 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Friday, the third successive day above 1,000.

New COVID-19 fatalities totaled 55. The number of severely ill patients fell by 10 from Thursday to 388.

The new cases included 301 in Tokyo. Of the cases in the capital, 63 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 49 among those in their 30s, 44 among those in their 50s and 74 among those aged 65 or older. The number of severely ill patients in Tokyo decreased by two to 49.

The health ministry said that coronavirus variants were found in a total of 17 people in eight prefectures, including Saitama, Gifu and Kyoto.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]