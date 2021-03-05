Tokyo Reports 301 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of new coronavirus cases in Tokyo rebounded to 301 on Friday, according to the Japanese capital's metropolitan government.

Of the new cases, 63 were confirmed among people in their 20s, 49 among those in their 30s, 44 among those in their 50s and 74 among those aged 65 or older.

The number of severely ill patients with the coronavirus under the metropolitan government's criteria decreased by two from the previous day to 49.

