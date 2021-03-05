Application Filed for Approval of Moderna Vaccine in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese drugmaker Takeda Pharmaceutical Co. <4502> said Friday that it has filed an application with the Japanese health ministry to gain approval for U.S. biopharmaceutical firm Moderna Inc.'s COVID-19 vaccine in the country.

Takeda will undertake the distribution of the Moderna vaccine, the third to enter the approval process in Japan, after vaccines developed by U.S. drugmaker Pfizer Inc. and Britain's AstraZeneca PLC.

The Japanese drugmaker requested fast-track processing for approval of the Moderna vaccine as a special case, aiming to provide 40 million doses by June and 10 million more doses by September.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]