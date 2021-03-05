Requests for Tokyo Area Restaurants to Close Early Remain in Place

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--The governors of Tokyo and three neighboring prefectures agreed Friday to continue to ask restaurants and bars to close by 8 p.m. in an effort to contain COVID-19.

The agreement comes as the Japanese government extended its COVID-19 state of emergency for Tokyo and the prefectures of Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa for two weeks until March 21.

At a press conference, Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike said her metropolitan government will aim to lower the COVID-19 situation to Stage 2, the third-worst level on the country's pandemic alert scale, from Stage 3 at present.

There are signs that the number of new infection cases is rebounding in Tokyo and the three neighboring prefectures.

The governors, meeting in a teleconference, agreed that they will continue to call on people to stay at home and work from home.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]