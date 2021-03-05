More in Japan Recognize Ainu as Indeginous: Govt Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese government survey Friday showed that public recognition of the Ainu as indigenous people has increased sharply.

Of the total respondents, 93.6 pct know of the Ainu people, flat from the previous 2018 survey, and of them, a record 91.2 pct know that the Ainu are indigenous, up 13.9 percentage points.

Those who know of the Ainu language accounted for 81.3 pct, up 16.7 points, according to the Cabinet Office survey, carried out between Nov. 5 and Dec. 20 last year.

The Cabinet Secretariat's Comprehensive Ainu Policy Office said the 2019 enforcement of a law promoting measures to support the Ainu as indigenous people and the 2020 opening of Upopoy, a national center featuring Ainu culture in the northernmost prefecture of Hokkaido, helped boost the public recognition of the Ainu.

The mail-based survey covered 3,000 people aged 18 or older nationwide, with valid responses coming from 58.9 pct.

