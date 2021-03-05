Fukushima Residents Sue over Nuclear Plant Radiation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--A group of 29 former and current residents of a Fukushima Prefecture village filed a lawsuit Friday seeking damages over radiation exposure from the tsunami-stricken nuclear power plant in the northeastern Japan prefecture.

The plaintiffs from the village of Iitate are seeking a total of 207 million yen in compensation from the government and Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501>, the operator of the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

In the lawsuit filed with Tokyo District Court, the plaintiffs claim that they were exposed to radiation due to delays in government evacuation orders, and that they lost their livelihoods due to the ensuing evacuation.

The village is located to the northwest of the plant and saw high levels of radiation in the immediate aftermath of its 2011 triple reactor meltdown.

According to the petition, the government did not issue an evacuation order until April 22, 2011, despite being able to recognize the high level of radiation in the village by March 15, four days after the meltdown.

