Japanese Film Wins Silver Bear Award at Berlinale

Berlin, March 5 (Jiji Press)--Japanese director Ryusuke Hamaguchi's "Wheel of Fortune and Fantasy" was awarded the Silver Bear Grand Jury Prize at the Berlin International Film Festival on Friday.

"I'm sincerely happy and proud for being awarded a prize from highly experienced directors," Hamaguchi, 42, said in a statement, referring to the festival's second most important award.

"In the place where dialogues and words usually end, the dialogues of this film only begin," the jury said of Hamaguchi's film.

"That's when they go deeper, so deep that, amazed and troubled, we ask ourselves: How much deeper can it go? The words of Hamaguchi are substance, music, material," the jury said.

It is the first time that a Japanese film has won an award at the Berlinale since Hayao Miyazaki's "Spirited Away" won the Golden Bear award 19 years ago.

