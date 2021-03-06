Japan Reports 1st Anaphylactic Reaction from Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 5 (Jiji Press)--The first case of anaphylaxis, a severe allergic reaction, from coronavirus vaccination has been reported in Japan, the health ministry said Friday.

A medical worker in her 30s had an anaphylactic reaction after receiving Pfizer Inc.'s vaccine on Friday, the ministry said.

The woman saw her symptoms improve after taking medication. She has underlying conditions, including asthma.

A doctor who reported the case said that the anaphylactic reaction was associated with the vaccination, while referring to the possibility of her asthma causing the reaction, according to the ministry.

The woman started coughing within five minutes after the vaccination. Her breathing became quick, and she felt itchy all over.

