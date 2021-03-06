Miyagi Section of Sanriku Expressway Opens

Newsfrom Japan

Kesennuma, Miyagi Pref., March 6 (Jiji Press)--A section in Miyagi Prefecture of an uncompleted expressway running along the Sanriku coast in northeastern Japan opened on Saturday after construction work finished.

The government is building the Sanriku coastal expressway, running on the Pacific side of the Tohoku region, as a road embodying the region's reconstruction from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The 7.3-kilometer section connecting Kesennuma Port and Karakuwa Peninsula interchanges in the Miyagi city of Kesennuma opened on Saturday afternoon.

With the opening, 312 kilometers of the expressway's 359 kilometers have opened up to the public.

The entire expressway will soon open after construction work on the remaining sections is completed by year-end.

