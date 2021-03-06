Suga Unspecific about Fukushima Radioactive Water Disposal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Speaking to reporters in Fukushima Prefecture on Saturday, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga failed to specify when the government will decide a policy on disposing of accumulating treated radioactive water at the tsunami-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power station.

"The government will decide a disposal policy at an appropriate time and in a responsible manner," Suga only said in the Fukushima city of Minamisoma.

The government is considering releasing the tritium-containing water to the sea, while local fishermen and others are concerned that this could hurt the image of the local industry.

"We can't delay our decision (on how to dispose of the radioactive water) indefinitely," Suga said, citing the increasing number of water storage tanks within the Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant site.

The prime minister was on a visit to the northeastern prefecture ahead of the 10th anniversary on Thursday of the massive earthquake and tsunami that triggered the country's worst nuclear accident at the Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc. <9501> plant.

