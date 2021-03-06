Japan Reports 1,055 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 1,055 new coronavirus infection cases and 40 fatalities, including eight in Tokyo and seven in Saitama Prefecture, on Saturday.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients decreased by 13 from the previous day to 375.

In Tokyo, the daily number of infections came to 293, down from 337 a week before, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The average number of daily coronavirus cases in the last week stood at 267.3, down from 269.3 in the preceding week.

Of Saturday's new cases, 70 were aged 65 or older. The number of severely ill patients under the metropolitan government's standards increased by two from the previous day to 51.

