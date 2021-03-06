Tokyo Newly Confirms 293 People with Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--The daily number of people newly confirmed to have the coronavirus in Tokyo came to 293 on Saturday, down from 337 a week before, according to the Tokyo metropolitan government.

The Japanese capital’s daily coronavirus tally fell back below 300 for the first time in two days.

Meanwhile, the average number of daily new coronavirus cases in the last week stood at 267.3, down from 269.3 in the preceding week.

Of Saturday’s new cases, 70 were confirmed among people aged 65 or older, who have higher risks of developing severe symptoms.

The number of severely ill people with the coronavirus under the metropolitan government’s standards increased by two from the previous day to 51.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]