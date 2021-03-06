JRA Says 165 Jockeys, Others Received Coronavirus Relief

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 6 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Racing Association said Saturday that 165 jockeys, trainers and others related to central horse racing received coronavirus relief benefits from the government.

They obtained a total of 189.83 million yen in benefits for business operators that experienced steep revenue drops due to the coronavirus epidemic.

In October and November last year, the JRA told jockeys, trainers and others working at stables not to apply for the benefits because the country's central horse racing world had a record number of races and suffered no reduction in prize money last year.

On Saturday, however, the association stopped short of saying whether the benefits were received inappropriately.

The 165 included 112 training assistants, 21 workers at stables, 19 trainers and 13 jockeys. Of the total, 163 have already returned the benefits or are in the process of doing so, according to the JRA.

