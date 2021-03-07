U.N. Talks on Crime Prevention Open in Kyoto

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, March 7 (Jiji Press)--U.N. talks on crime prevention opened in the western Japan city of Kyoto on Sunday, kick-starting the first major international meeting in Japan under the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The 14th U.N. Congress on Crime Prevention and Criminal Justice, or the Kyoto Congress, is scheduled to run at the Kyoto International Conference Center for six days until Friday.

Participants to the 152-country meeting, including justice ministers, adopted the Kyoto declaration showing measures to advance crime prevention, criminal justice and the rule of law.

In an opening speech, Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga said that cyberattacks and online fraud cases are increasing amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Safe and secure societies are essential to achieve social and economic recovery, Suga said.

