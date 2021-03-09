10 Years On: Disaster Lessons Shared by Schools

Newsfrom Japan

Sendai, Miyagi Pref., March 9 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese organization is conducting a program in which school teachers from regions expected to be severely hit by a possible Nankai Trough quake are given training in areas that sustained heavy damage from the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami.

The organization, affiliated with Miyagi University of Education in Sendai, the capital of the northeastern Japan prefecture of Miyagi, one of the areas hit hardest by the massive disaster a decade ago, aims to help participating teachers enhance their awareness of the need to reduce disaster damage by having them look at the ruins of buildings damaged by the March 11 quake and tsunami and listen to "kataribe" storytellers who survived the tragedy.

Teachers who have joined the program are working to inform students and others at their own schools of the lessons they learned so that they can better prepare for a future disaster.

The organization, established in April 2019, has so far offered the training program twice, in which a total of 42 people, including teachers, viewed the sites of schools devastated by the March 2011 disaster in Miyagi and neighboring Iwate Prefecture, and traveled on evacuation routes.

Shinichi Takeda, 62, professor at the university, who is in charge of the training program, said that it is important for students and teachers to strengthen their "ability to reduce disaster damage."

