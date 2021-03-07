Japan Confirms 1,065 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,065 new coronavirus cases and 25 fatalities Sunday.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients dropped by two from the previous day to 373.

Tokyo had 237 infection cases, down from 329 a week before. Sunday's number included 44 cases in their 20s, 40 cases each in their 40s and 50s, and 49 cases aged 65 or more.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria stood at 52, up by one from the previous day.

The neighboring prefectures of Saitama, Kanagawa and Chiba confirmed 123 infection cases, 119 cases and 113 cases, respectively.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]