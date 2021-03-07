Tokyo Reports 237 Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 7 (Jiji Press)--The number of new coronavirus infection cases came to 237 in Tokyo on Sunday, standing below 300 for the second straight day, the metropolitan government said.

Sunday's number, which compared with 329 a week before, included 44 cases in their 20s, 40 cases each in their 40s and 50s, and 49 cases aged 65 or more.

The number of severely ill COVID-19 patients under Tokyo's criteria stood at 52, up by one from the previous day.

