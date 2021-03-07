New Bridge Marks Reconstruction after 2016 Kumamoto Quakes
Minamiaso, Kumamoto Pref., March 7 (Jiji Press)--A new bridge opened on a highway in Minamiaso, Kumamoto Prefecture, on Sunday, marking the end of reconstruction of key roads damaged by massive earthquakes in southwestern Japan in April 2016.
The 525-meter-long Shin Aso Ohashi bridge was built as a replacement for the Aso Ohashi bridge, which collapsed due to a landslide that followed one of the quakes.
The new bridge, located 600 meters south of the place where the collapsed one was located, opened up a new route on the national highway, which connects the Aso area with Kumamoto's namesake capital.
This put the end to the reconstruction of all quake-damaged national and prefectural roads linking the two areas.
A ceremony to mark the opening was attended by around 50 people including transport minister Kazuyoshi Akaba and Kumamoto Governor Ikuo Kabashima.
