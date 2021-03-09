10 Years On: Tohoku Reconstruction Sees Suga Shift

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--As Japan commemorates 10 years since the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear disaster hit the Tohoku northeastern region, Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is looking to focus postdisaster reconstruction efforts on boosting the regional economy with new technologies.

Whereas previous reconstruction efforts focused on transport infrastructure and other tangible projects, the Suga government has shifted to fostering cutting-edge technologies such as renewable energy and robotics to drive the region's recovery.

"We'll make all efforts to put the finishing touches to the reconstruction and revival of Fukushima and Tohoku," the prime minister said in a parliamentary policy speech on Jan. 18.

The transition to an emphasis on helping the regional economy get back on its feet through the use of technologies chimes with Suga's key policies of decarbonization and digitalization.

But the Suga government has been unable to make important political decisions, such as how to dispose of treated radioactive water at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, the site of the nuclear accident, due to the demands of responding to the novel coronavirus crisis.

