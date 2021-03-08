Japanese Official Effectively Dismissed over Dining Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--A senior official at Japan's communications ministry was effectively dismissed Monday as he had been repeatedly entertained by companies in alleged violation of an ethics code for government employees.

Yasuhiko Taniwaki was relieved of the post of vice minister for policy coordination, communications minister Ryota Takeda said at a press conference.

"It cannot be overlooked that an official in a responsible position has caused a loss of trust in administrations," Takeda said. The vice minister for policy coordination is the ministry's second-highest bureaucrat.

Taniwaki and Eiji Makiguchi, director-general of the ministry's Global Strategy Bureau, are highly likely to have violated the ethics code by being wined and dined by Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> executives, including President and CEO Jun Sawada, the ministry said.

Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga told parliament that the communications minister's responsibility is to thoroughly investigate the scandal and improve the situation. Takeda "should rebuild the communications ministry," Suga said.

