Biden May Host Suga at White House in April: Report

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, March 7 (Jiji Press)--U.S. President Joe Biden is planning to host Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at the White House in April at the earliest, Axios, a U.S. news website, reported on Sunday.

If the visit is realized, Suga will be the first foreign leader to hold talks with Biden in person after the president took office in January.

The White House said it has nothing to announce in connection with the reported meeting plan.

According to the report, the Suga-Biden summit has not been finalized and could slide to later in the spring depending on the state of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Biden, who gives top priority to containing the pandemic, has been cautious about making trips abroad or inviting foreign leaders to the United States. He held a bilateral summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February but the talks were held online.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]