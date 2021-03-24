10 Years On: Man Seeking to Promote Use of Cardboard Beds at Shelters

Newsfrom Japan

Yao, Osaka Pref., March 24 (Jiji Press)--The head of a cardboard maker in western Japan has been seeking to spread the use of cardboard beds at emergency shelters in case of natural disasters.

Yoshihiro Mizutani, 50, president of Jpacks Co., based in the city of Yao, Osaka Prefecture, played a key role in promoting cardboard beds in the wake of the March 2011 earthquake and tsunami, which devastated the Tohoku region of northeastern Japan.

Also a senior official of the Society for Disaster Shelter and Refuge Life, which comprises doctors and university professors, Mizutani is calling for improving the quality of emergency shelters.

Mizutani came up with the idea of making beds using heat-insulating cardboard when he was watching on television many elderly people suffering from hypothermia at shelters in Tohoku following the disaster 10 years ago.

He quickly started to make cardboard beds and delivered 200 units to Japanese Red Cross Ishinomaki Hospital in the city of Ishinomaki, Miyagi Prefecture, part of Tohoku, and emergency shelters in the region only about 20 days after the March 11, 2011, quake and tsunami. A week later, he additionally provided 200 remodeled beds, which were close to the current model.

