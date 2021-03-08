Japan Reports 600 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan reported 600 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Monday, with the daily count falling below 1,000 for the first time in six days.

Forty-five deaths linked to the virus were confirmed on the day while the number of seriously ill patients grew by seven from Sunday to 380.

In Tokyo, 116 new infection cases were found. The daily count in the Japanese capital fell below 200 for the first time since March 1. Of the people newly confirmed positive for the virus, 20 are in their 20s, 18 in their 50s and 15 aged under 10. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 27. The number of coronavirus patients in severe condition under Tokyo's criteria dropped by six to 46.

New infection cases were below 100 in three prefectures neighboring Tokyo on Monday, standing at 65 in Saitama, 73 in Chiba and 59 in Kanagawa. The Japanese government's state of emergency over the virus was extended for two weeks until March 21 for Tokyo and the three prefectures. The combined number of new cases in the four prefectures stood at 313 on Monday, down by 48 from a week before.

Saitama reported 20 cases of infection with coronavirus variants.

