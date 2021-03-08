Tokyo Reports 116 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 116 new cases of coronavirus infection on Monday, with the daily count falling below 200 for the first time in a week.

The number of seriously ill patients dropped by six from the previous day to 46.

Of the new cases, 20 were in people in their 20s, followed by 18 in their 50s and 15 under the age of 10. Those who were 65 or older accounted for 27.

