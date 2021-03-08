Tokyo Suburbs Up in Ranking of Best Kanto Areas to Live

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese people are increasingly turning their eyes to suburban areas near Tokyo as desirable locations to live, amid the novel coronavirus crisis, a private data showed on Monday.

Some areas of three prefectures adjacent to Tokyo--Saitama, Chiba and Kanagawa--as well as Ibaraki Prefecture, northeast of Tokyo, moved up markedly in the latest ranking of desirable locations to live in the Kanto eastern Japan region, according to housing-related information provider Recruit Sumai Co.

Areas in the ranking are represented by the names of train stations. Relatively major stations in the Tokyo suburbs were increasingly popular in the ranking.

Tsujido in Kanagawa moved up from 86th in the previous year’s survey to 50th, while Tsukuba in Ibaraki, Tokorozawa, Kawaguchi and Wako in Saitama, as well as Nagareyama Otaka no Mori in Chiba, all moved up by 10 or more notches.

Saitama Shintoshin in Saitama rose from 19th to 15th.

