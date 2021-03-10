10 Years On: Cumulative Reconstruction Budget Reaches 38 T. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Rikuzentakata, Iwate Pref., March 10 (Jiji Press)--Cumulative budgets earmarked by the Japanese government for reconstruction projects in areas affected by the March 2011 earthquake, tsunami and nuclear accident came to some 38 trillion yen in the decade after the catastrophe.

The funds were used in part to rebuild coastal levees and improve roads damaged in the disaster. Towns and cities where land elevation work has been completed are about to finish their reconstruction programs.

Due to population outflows, however, many regions have been failing to make full use of infrastructure improved with reconstruction budgets.

As an extraordinary tax increase aimed at securing reconstruction funds will continue through 2037, constant close monitoring of whether the budgets are properly used is essential.

In Rikuzentakata in Iwate Prefecture, northeastern Japan, commercial facilities and public buildings have been built since the Pacific coastal city was devastated by the tsunami. The whole city now looks brand-new.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]