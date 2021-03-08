NTT Chief to Be Summoned over Dining Scandal March 15

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> President Jun Sawada will be summoned to the Diet, Japan's parliament, as an unsworn witness over a high-profile hospitality scandal during intensive debates on March 15, it was decided Monday.

The decision was made at a meeting of senior members of the Budget Committee of the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet. Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga will also attend the intensive debates.

Senior communications ministry officials were found to have been treated to expensive dinners by NTT executives, including Sawada, in suspected breach of the ethics code for national public servants.

The Budge Committee members also confirmed that the ministry will submit an interim report on its investigation on the scandal in line with the intensive deliberations.

Kazuhiko Aoki, a senior Budget Committee member from the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, sounded positive about summoning Sawada. "NTT is partly owned by the government and therefore should be distinguished from other private companies," Aoki told reporters.

