Suga May Visit U.S. in April for Meeting with Biden

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo and Washington are considering setting up the first in-person meeting between Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden in Washington next month, Japanese government sources have said.

The envisioned meeting, based on an invitation by Biden, could be postponed to May or later depending on the novel coronavirus situation in the United States, the sources said.

If the meeting is realized, Suga could be the first foreign leader to hold talks with Biden in person since the president took office in January. The meeting is expected to be held at the White House, according to the sources.

The Japanese side is pleased with the invitation, judging that Biden attaches major importance to the U.S.-Japan alliance. The two leaders agreed to meet face to face early when they talked on the phone in January.

Biden, whose major tasks include containing the epidemic, has been cautious about making trips abroad and inviting foreign leaders to the United States. He held a bilateral summit with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau in February, but the talks were held online.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]