Japan Confirms 5 More Anaphylaxis Cases over Vaccine

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 8 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry said Monday that five more people in the country had anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal allergic reaction, after receiving vaccination against the novel coronavirus.

The number of confirmed cases of anaphylaxis following coronavirus vaccination in the country rose to eight.

The five women, in their 20s to 50s, developed symptoms, such as rash and strangeness in the throat. Their condition improved after medication. Four of the five have underlying condition, such as asthma and drug allergy, according to the ministry.

According to medical institutions that reported the additional cases, the anaphylactic reaction was associated with the vaccination for three of the five women, while causal relationship was unclear for one of the other two and evaluation is impossible for the remaining vaccine recipient.

Tokyo Medical and Dental University professor Tomohiro Morio, who heads a health ministry group tasked with examining adverse events related to coronavirus vaccination, said that the frequency of such cases appears to be high compared with other countries. But he added that a close examination is necessary, including on whether adverse events can be recognized as anaphylaxis.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]