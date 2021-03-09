10 Years On: Long Road Ahead for Tainted Soil Disposal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--A long road remains ahead for the final disposal of soil and other debris tainted in the March 2011 nuclear accident in Japan, despite progress being made in its temporary storage.

The transfer of the waste to an interim storage site is expected to be completed in the fiscal year starting next month.

The soil and other radioactive waste, collected during decontamination work in Fukushima Prefecture, excluding those from "difficult-to-return" zones, are being placed in the site, which straddles the towns of Futaba and Okuma in the northeastern Japan prefecture. The towns host Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> disaster-stricken Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant.

Meanwhile, the Japanese government has yet to present a road map for the final disposal of the waste at a facility outside the prefecture by March 2045.

The roughly 1,600-hectare interim storage site surrounds the Fukushima No. 1 plant and is slated to hold about 14 million cubic meters of debris. About 10.48 million cubic meters, or around 75 pct of the total, has already been transported to the site.

