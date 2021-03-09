Japan Govt Eyes New Research Hub in Fukushima

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday it plans to build a new international education and research center that will serve as a "core hub of creative reconstruction" in Fukushima Prefecture, where a massive earthquake and tsunami triggered a serious nuclear accident a decade ago.

The research center forms the pillar of the government's new basic policy for reconstruction, adopted at Tuesday's cabinet meeting ahead of Thursday's 10th anniversary of the natural disaster that devastated the country's Tohoku northeastern region, including Fukushima, on March 11, 2011.

The center will be established in an area affected by the accident at Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s <9501> disaster-crippled Fukushima No. 1 nuclear plant.

As the return of evacuees to areas surrounding the Fukushima plant has been slow, it remains to be seen whether the new research center would pave the way for full-fledged reconstruction.

"Without the reconstruction of Fukushima, there will be no recovery of Tohoku. Without the reconstruction of Tohoku, there will be no revival of Japan," said Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga at a joint meeting of the government's Reconstruction Promotion Council and Nuclear Emergency Response Headquarters, held ahead of the cabinet meeting.

