Japan Considering Reviewing Hospital Bed Plans

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry is considering asking local governments to improve their plans to secure hospital beds for COVID-19 patients as the medical system came under strain this winter due to a resurgence of the epidemic, it was learned Tuesday.

The ministry hopes to boost the availability of such beds at medical institutions as well as develop a system for better home care for coronavirus patients.

Health minister Norihisa Tamura told a news conference Tuesday that he wants prefectural governments to take necessary measures before the next possible expansion of infections by keeping in mind the fast spread of the virus seen in Europe.

The central government plans to boost the involvement of local medical associations and home nursing stations in monitoring the health condition of coronavirus patients staying at home so that public health care centers can focus on making adjustments related to hospitalization, the minister said.

Tamura offered the view that the ratio of people who had anaphylaxis, a potentially fatal allergic reaction, after receiving vaccinations against the novel coronavirus is higher in Japan than in the United States and elsewhere. He said that the issue will be examined at a special committee meeting of the ministry's Health Sciences Council on Friday.

