Japan Logs 1,128 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan confirmed 1,128 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, with the daily figure exceeding 1,000 for the first time in two days.

The daily count rose from 888 reported a week before. The number of severely ill coronavirus patients rose by one from Monday to 381 while 58 deaths linked to the virus were newly confirmed across the country.

In Tokyo, 290 people were newly found positive for the virus, up by 58 from a week before. Of them, 48 are in their 40s, 45 in their 50s and 44 in their 20s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 73. The number of coronavirus patients in severe condition under Tokyo's criteria dropped by seven from Monday to 39.

New infection cases stood at 106 in Saitama Prefecture, 82 in Chiba Prefecture and 100 in Kanagawa Prefecture, all neighboring Tokyo. The combined number of new cases in the four prefectures, for which the Japanese government's state of emergency over the virus has been extended for two weeks until March 21, stood at 578, making up over half of the nationwide total.

In the western city of Hiroshima, 13 people were found infected with coronavirus variants. Of them, seven carry the variant spreading in Britain.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]