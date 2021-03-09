Tokyo Reports 290 New Coronavirus Cases

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo reported 290 new cases of novel coronavirus infection on Tuesday, up by 58 from a week before.

The number of severely ill coronavirus patients dropped by seven from Monday to 39.

Of the new infection cases, 48 were in their 40s, followed by 45 in their 50s and 44 in their 20s. Those aged 65 or over accounted for 73.

