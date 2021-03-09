NTT Sets Up Scandal Probe Panel Led by Ex-Keidanren Head

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. <9432> said Tuesday that it has set up a panel to investigate a scandal in which executives of the company wined and dined senior officials of the Japanese communications ministry.

The four-member panel is headed by Sadayuki Sakakibara, former chairman of the Japan Business Federation (Keidanren), the country's biggest business lobby, and currently independent outside director of NTT.

The other three members are lawyers--Takashi Iida, NTT's independent outside auditor, Tetsuo Ito, former deputy head of the Supreme Public Prosecutors Office, and Hiroshi Inoue, former head of the Fukuoka High Public Prosecutors Office.

NTT said that after receiving the panel's report, the company will disclose it promptly and take necessary measures.

It has been revealed that NTT group executives, such as NTT President Jun Sawada, have dined with high-ranking communications ministry officials, including Yasuhiko Taniwaki, former vice minister for policy coordination, four times in and after 2018. The ministry has removed Taniwaki from the post and plans to investigate whether other officials have been wined and dined by the NTT side.

