Older Japanese Spend More Time on Internet than Watching TV

Tokyo, March 10 (Jiji Press)--As the "nesting" lifestyle has taken a hold in Japan amid the novel coronavirus pandemic, older Japanese are spending more time on the Internet than before, a survey has shown.

The average daily time spent on the Internet by those in their 50s or older came to 3.3 hours, exceeding 3.2 hours spent on watching TV, according to a recent survey by market research firm Macromill Inc.

While young people are said to have shifted away from TV a long time ago, the shift to media such as the YouTube video-sharing site is likely to be accelerating among middle-aged and older people as well, a pundit said.

The survey, conducted between July and December last year on some 1,500 people aged 50 or older, also showed that some 30 pct of respondents saw the time spent on using online media increase from before, compared with around 25 pct who said they watch TV longer.

According to data about the use of smartphone apps collected from more than 15,000 people aged 50 to 69, their use of video-related apps has increased.

