Japan to Offer Aid to Help Vaccination in Developing Nations

Tokyo, March 9 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government said Tuesday it will offer emergency grant aid worth 41 million dollars to 25 developing nations in the Asia-Pacific region to support their coronavirus vaccination efforts.

The assistance will provide these countries with equipment including vaccine freezers and trucks.

With the move, Japan, whose own vaccines are still under development, hopes to bolster its support of vaccination efforts in developing nations at a time when China and Russia are promoting the use of their homemade vaccines to strengthen their geopolitical influence.

So far, Japan has been helping developing nations through COVAX, an international framework for ensuring fair access to COVID-19 vaccines.

It is also considering joining forces with the United States, Australia and India to supply vaccines.

